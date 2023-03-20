O Android 14 it is still far from being finally released. The first kick was given by Google this week, when it released the first preview of the system for developers. Regardless of whether your phone has already received Android 13 or not, it’s time to start thinking about the Android 14 update. See below the supposed list of eligible cell phones, but still nothing official.

Android 14: which phones will receive the update

It’s still too early to hit the hammer on which cell phones will definitely receive the new Android 14. Each smartphone manufacturer has its own update policy and usually releases the list of its eligible models only when the system is launched, or at least close to it. Below, we list the models of each manufacturer that should receive Android 14:

ASUS

The Zenfone 9 is one of the few ASUS cell phones that should receive Android 14 so far (Credit: Oficina da Net)

Unlike other manufacturers, ASUS doesn’t usually launch so many cell phones per year. Therefore, these are the only company models that we are sure will receive the update when it is actually released:

Google



Google Pixel 6a on the list (Credit: Oficina da Net)

The owner of the Android system itself cannot be left out of this list. According to the company’s traditional policy, cell phones that are three years old usually receive the operating system update. This means that these models below are the possible contemplated:

Motorola



The wonderful Moto Edge 30 Ultra is confirmed on the list (Credit: Oficina da Net)

Motorola has changed its update policy a bit in recent years. With the manufacture of more robust models, the company’s idea is to extend the period of support provided to each of its consumers. Following the logic of the update to Android 13, it is possible but not confirmedthat the models below receive Android 14:

Realm



Will your Realme receive Android 14? (Credit: Oficina da Net)

Realme has been more zealous with its line of sturdier smartphones. So these are the models that probably will be confirmed with Android 14 from 2023:

Samsung



Of course, the S23 line will be among those covered with Android 14 (Credit: Oficina da Net)

Samsung is the company that sells the most cell phones in Brazil, and that’s why a lot of people want to know if their Galaxy will receive Android 14. We don’t know which models will actually be contemplated, but with the recent change in the support and update policy for their devices, we can imagine that these are the eligible ones:

Xiaomi



Xiaomi 12 Lite on the list (Credit: Oficina da Net)

Following the same logic as in previous years, we list the Xiaomi models that should receive Android 14:

E and LG?

After announcing the closure of its cell phone factories worldwide in April 2021, LG confirmed that only the LG Velvet and LG Wing would receive the Android 13 update and further advanced that this would be the last system update made by the company. . That means it’s over; no LG will support new updates.

Why not all cell phones will receive Android 14?

Generally speaking, most Android smartphones released in recent years are compatible with updates to the latest versions of the operating system. However, this can vary by device manufacturer and model, so it’s important to check the specifications and updates available for your specific device.

Some manufacturers provide OS updates for a longer period of time than others, while some older models may not be compatible with newer versions of Android. Who has been standing out in keeping updates for longer is Samsung.

What’s new in Android 14?

Among the main news of Android 14 are the improvement in battery life and savings, improved security, new user organization and more, we prepared a complete video showing the news, check it out below:

And there? Is your cell phone on the possible list of recipients to receive Android 14? Leave your comment below!