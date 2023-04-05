Android: Apps must simplify account and data deletion

If an app enables an account to be set up, it must also allow it to be closed and the data stored by the provider to be deleted. Google introduces this rule for Android apps that are offered for sale in the Play Store. Haste does not reveal any to Google. The new regulations will not take effect until the beginning of 2024.

Additionally requires Googlethat affected app providers allow account termination and data deletion not only in the app, but also on a website. There is a solid reason for this: users should not be forced to reinstall an application that may have already been uninstalled just to delete their account and data. This is not only an unnecessary effort, it can also harm other app providers: If a user does not have enough free storage space on his device, he would first have to delete other data just to be able to reinstall the deleted app, which he will get rid of permanently would like.

Deferment and Exceptions

Google gives providers the freedom to offer their users more choice when it comes to data deletion. Then users could decide to have all or only certain data stored by the provider deleted. By December 7th at the latest, app developers must provide relevant information about their data deletion procedures. Anyone who needs more time than the end of the year to implement the changes to the code can apply for an extension until the end of May 2024 via the Google Play console.

The data group allows exceptions for applications that want to continue storing certain data for legitimate purposes, for example due to legal regulations, to combat fraud or for security-related purposes. However, such restrictions on the right to data erasure must be clearly disclosed before the app is installed.

On iOS since July

A comparable rule has applied to applications from Apple’s App Store since July 2022. Since July, iOS apps have had to provide a deletion function for accounts if they also allow them to be set up. This was originally supposed to apply from the beginning of 2022, but Apple gave the developers a delay.

The data company Meta Platforms took full advantage of this. Only at the very last minute did the update come with which Instagram accounts can be deleted directly in the iPhone apps – and only for iOS. Meta still doesn’t make it that easy for Android users.



(ds)

