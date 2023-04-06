Android apps need to make account deletion easier

Google has a new rule for Apps from the Google Play Store introduced. If an application requires setting up a In the accounts enables it, it must also allow its deletion, like Google reported in a blog post. In addition to the account, app providers must also delete the saved Data offer.

Both should not only be possible within the app, but also on a website. Users should be able to request the deletion of accounts and data without having to reinstall an app that has already been uninstalled. This should not only save you unnecessary effort, but other app providers should also benefit from this step in the future. Because if a user does not have enough free storage space on their cell phone, they would first have to delete other apps or data in order to reinstall the corresponding app again for account and data deletion.

There are exceptions

According to Google, app providers can also offer their consumers more choices when it comes to data deletion. For example, they could decide which specific data should be deleted.

For applications that store data, for example, due to legal requirements or for security-related purposes, one applies Exception. In that case, the restrictions under the Right to Data Erasure however, be made transparent before installing the app.