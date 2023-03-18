Android dominates with mobile app downloads: study

Meanwhile in Android there is dominance of devices, in iOS there is a greater willingness of the consumer to spend.

StatCounter measured which operating system Android reigns in Mexico.

As Androidan element that has helped brands scale in the market has been its usability by the consumer.

Hay insights very important around the downloads of apps in cell phones and a study allows us to see that operating systems such as Androidhas a key influence on the consumer.

Studies of StatCounter realize that until February 2023 the system Android 11 was the predominant operating system in Mexico.

“It was followed by version 12 of the Android operating system, with a market share of 24.01 percent. In South America, version 10.0.10 also ranked first in the first quarter of 2021, with a share of 41.37 percent,” he explained. Justina Alexandra Savaanalyst of Statesman by exclusively presenting the previous study to platform subscribers.

Android and the market it dominates

Android is the main operating system for mobile devices in Mexico and we verify this with the figures of the study “State of AppMarketing Spanish Latam de AppsFlyer”.

Within this important research Carlos Alberto Torres, Regional Marketing Manager Spanish Latam of AppsFlyer, recognizes that “the key word for marketers is efficiency, for this they require careful planning, investing in user retention and acquisition, diversifying channels to expand their reach and creativity to maximize their investment. All of this is achieved with data and measurement.”

After the recognition that the manager makes, one resource is important to recognize and that is that Android maintains dominance of 86 percent of the mobile apps installed in the country.

Despite this dominance, when converting this capacity into app purchase volume, apps downloaded on iOS represented four percent a month in users, against 2.5 percent of users in Android.

“The growing relevance of mobile apps in the lives of users means that 61.3 percent of companies are firmly committed to the mobile-first strategy. Now that people are using more apps and spending more money on them than ever before, companies that don’t prioritize mobile experiences may be left behind in the next digital curve.” Marlon Luft, Marketing Director for Latin America at AppsFlyer.

This is not the first time that the state of the mobile device market in Mexico has been drawn, we have already seen reports in which maps are even made of the prevalence of mobile operating systems in Mexico City.

With this in mind, an interesting resource to take into account is evident and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are becoming more and more involved in the market from these insights.

Many of these insights They start from location marketing and how to think about a functional strategy conceptualizing the type of operating system that mobile device users have and most importantly, the tendency to purchase by system where those with iOS are more willing to make a purchase than who have operating system type Android.

