ANFP defines referee for the match between Colo Colo and Huachipato for the National Championship

This Wednesday the arbitration appointments for the pending matches that Chilean soccer has and that will be played this weekend, such as the duel between Colo Colo and Huachipato for the National Championship, were confirmed.

Colo Colo will catch up on the National Championship this weekend. The albo team will face off this Saturday at noon as a visitor against Huachipato at the Huachipato CAP Stadium in Talcahuanowith the mission of being able to obtain the three points that allow him to shorten the distance with the Cacique.

They define referee for Saturday

A few moments ago, the arbitration appointments for the pending matches that will take place during this weekend in Chilean soccer were announced. The visit that Colo Colo will have in front of Huachipato in Talcahuano will have the presence of Mr. Diego Flores Seguel as the main judge.

But that’s not all, because the main referee will be supported by his assistants Alejandro Molina y Miguel Rochain addition to the fourth referee who will be Mr. Gustavo Ahumada. While in the VAR will be the man Juan Lara and in the AVAR it will be Wladimir Muñoz.

It will be the first time that Diego Flores Seguel will referee a Colo Colo match in the current season of the National Championship. The judge of this commitment has been present in five other matches of the Chilean soccer tournament, although two are from the Primera B season last year.

The referee was promoted to the highest category of national football and where he was present in the victory of Cobresal over Deportes Copiapó for the third date, the draw between Deportes Copiapó and O’Higgins on the sixth date, and his last match was the tie between Universidad de Chile and Deportes Copiapó on the ninth day.

