Anger and discomfort of the mayor of Avellaneda for false news

In the last few hours, the site Info Nea published an article in which he alluded to Yamila Ferreyraformer coordinator of Educational Policies of the municipality of Avellaneda, Santa Fe.

Among other things, the note says: “Yamila Ferreyrawho presents herself on social networks as Coordinator of Educational Policies of the municipality of Avellaneda, Santa Fe, would be the official who In addition to pretending that they pay for his wedding party with public funds, he would have verbally attacked the head of government Bruno Zanel, a testimony that the former official himself recounted in the Reconquista media. Although Zanel did not give a name, everyone agrees that he was referring to a woman (La Yami) that he would have rebuked him with insults and very serious accusations”.

And adds: “BrunoZanel told in the Reconquista media that in the cabinet they wanted him to sign spending authorizations that he did not give, to which he refused. It was blunt and she explained it in the interview she gave to the media.”

Given these statements, the mayor of Avellaneda, Gonzalo Braidot, expressed his anger and discomfort at the fake news. “An internet page made false accusations that splashed the municipal management and different people,” began by saying the mayor.

In Braidot’s words,If there is something that distinguishes this Government, it is transparency and responsibility“. In this sense, he reported that “they have already sent a document letter to the owner of the website and are analyzing making a criminal complaint.”

In addition, the mayor wondered who is behind all thisreferring to the fact that it is an election year and, apparently, someone wants to take advantage of the situation.“In politics and in the media, not everything is worth it”he concluded.

On the other hand, this medium contacted Yamila Ferreyra and with Bruno Zanel, former Secretary of Government of Avellaneda. The woman, although she acknowledged that she charged 7,500 pesos the entrance to each guest, denied that his wedding party was paid for with municipal contributions. On the other hand, Zanel assured that his resignation in office had nothing to do with it.