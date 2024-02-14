Anglica Vale reveals the method with which she lost 44 pounds

MIAMI.- Goodbye English is preparing to present his new show in Mexico called Las Anglicas Show, in which he will star alongside his mother, also actress Anglica María. And before this launch, the comedian revealed to the Mexican press the method that she applied to lose 44 pounds.

“Let them see me eat so they can see that it was not a gastric bypass or gastric band (laughs)… the problem I had was a health problem; then, when I arrived with the new gynecologist, endocrinologist, she told me: ‘I have to take you down of weight before you enter your difficult days of menopause,'” the 48-year-old artist said in a press conference broadcast on Telemundo .

“There is no pill, or anything. I did everything with an app that teaches you how to eat, that you have to balance your food. Like everything, I don’t miss anything. It was the app that I gave to my mom and, then “We both started doing it and it changes your life,” revealed Anglica Vale.

English Goodbye to suffer bullying

The Mexican actress also brought up her work in the soap opera Soadora (1998), where she played a bulmica (Julieta). Character that – as indicated – led her to question her physical state.

“When I was fattest – which was when I had just had my son Daniel, who returned to the theater – I remember that I cried,” Anglica Vale confessed.

“To m el bullying (harassment) of being fat started me Soadoras because like a bulmica room, there I felt the bullying and I said: ‘but why do they say I’m fat?’ She saw me in the mirror and thought she was fat; Next to Michelle Vieth, anyone is fat… that’s where my anxiety came in. bullying. Thank God I was playing that bulemia character and that’s why I never got sicker,” the actress recalled.