Animal protection target for powder threat: “Deplorable”

This week, 18 of Sweden’s 21 county administrative boards received letters with suspected dangerous content. During Thursday, two more shipments were discovered, this time in Västra Götaland and Västernorrland.

Now the county council in Halland Jörgen Peters says that the letters may be directed at the county board’s animal welfare units and that personnel within this work area have been exposed to threats several times before.

– We follow the legislation, that’s what our employees do. It is regrettable that they are also subjected to measures like this.

A written letter

On Wednesday, Västerbotten County Councilor Lars Lustig said that, in addition to the white powder, there was also a written letter in the suspicious shipment. Jörgen Peters has seen the contents of the shipment and confirms that there was a letter, although he does not want to reproduce its contents.

Sender: “Sweden’s animal owners”

At least one of the letters must have been signed “Sveriges djurägare” and contained wording that the county administrative board abuses its power and commits abuses against animal owners, according to information to Aftonbladet.