Animal Surveillance Brigade secured a shelter that let rescued puppies die in CDMX

The alleged animal shelter did not care for or save the dogs, they abandoned them until they died of hunger or disease. (Special)

The Animal Surveillance Brigade of the SSC located a property located in Colonia Observatorio, mayor Miguel Hidalgo, which operated as a supposed rescue place for mistreated puppies. However, upon arriving at the site identified as “redac association”, they witnessed a macabre discovery. They did not take care of or save the animals, they left them until they died of hunger or disease.

A video that journalist Carlos Jiménez shared through his Twitter account circulated on social networks. Where the authorities can be seen breaking into the place where they secure inside a bag for toxic waste the corpse of a dogwhich had already been decomposing for quite some time and was on the table in that house.

Internet users immediately reacted to such a crime that threatens animal life, “Help so that justice is done”, “The government should carry out an exhaustive review of all those so-called dog rescue centers”, “Justice for puppies”, were some of the comments that filled the publication to the horror of the users.

At the site, they secured the corpse of a dog in a bag for toxic waste. (Twitter @@c4jimenez)

The organization AnimaNaturalis also joined the protests on social networks and issued a statement stating that the alleged shelter had already been denounced on several occasions before the authorities of the Miguel Hidalgo demarcation, of the PAOT Environmental and Land Management Prosecutor’s Office and of the Animal Surveillance Brigade of the Security Secretariat with sufficient evidence of cruelty and animal abuse.

“However all they were omissive in their actions allowing such acts to continue, until the Prosecutor’s Office for Investigation of Environmental Crimes and Urban Protection Matters (FIDAMPU) of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office acted “

After the publication of the terrible revelation in the alleged animal shelter, the owner of the Animal Surveillance Brigade, Leticia Varela announced progress on the rescue of other puppies that were also in the “Asociación Redac” building. The dogs were insured and will be cared for, “We rescued 9 dogs alive; They are currently being medically assessed at the Animal Surveillance Brigade, ”she indicated.

The head of the Animal Surveillance Brigade, Leticia Varela reported that they managed to rescue several live puppies from the property. (Twitter @LetyVarela)

The Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City, indicated that in the capital of the country more than 17 thousand 600 reports for animal abuseof which 87 percent of cases are related to dogs.

The deputy of Morena, Leticia Vareladuring the First Forum for Animal Rights held in 2021 by the Congress of Mexico City, revealed that the country is in third place worldwide with the highest number of animal abuse casesof which 86 percent the aggressors are men.

In article 24 of the Animal Protection Law of Mexico City Acts of abuse are considered to be any act or omission that may cause pain, suffering, endanger the animal’s life or affect its well-being, deprive it of air, light, food, water, space, shelter against the elements, required medical care. and appropriate accommodation according to its species

The Senate of the Republic details that whoever mistreats and injures an animal will be punished with sentences of six months to two years in prison and fines of 3,000 to 6,200 pesos. Penalties will be raised by 50% if the injuries put endanger the life of the animaland in the event that the animal dies, the person responsible may be punished with sentences of two to four years in prison and fines of 12,400 to 24,800 pesos.