Animated backgrounds coming to Microsoft Teams

Having to show off your home to your employees in all the remote meetings that characterize everyday life has long been a thing of the past. In most video chats today, it is possible to blur the background, or completely replace it with a tropical beach, a starry sky, or any other image of your choice.

Starting in May should Microsoft try to spice it up even more with “dynamic backgrounds” in Teams. Instead of simple still images, these backgrounds should be animated, to offer a more “immersive virtual environment”.

The animated backgrounds will only work if you use Microsoft Teams on PC or Mac. Whether the mobile versions of Teams will get the feature at a later date, or if they will get it at all, is unclear.

Also read: This is how the new version of Microsoft Teams will be