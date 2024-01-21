Anita Matamoros and Nacho Santandreu are no longer a couple

The influencer Anita Matamoros and the businessman Nacho Santandreu are no longer dating. The now ex-couple began a romantic relationship approximately two and a half years ago, but in recent months certain attempts at estrangement had been noted. The television program social has confirmed the news from his own mouth.

She prefers to talk about distancing, she does not use the word breakup, collaborator Laura Roig has warned. Apparently, Anita Matamoros and Santandreu had been living separately for three months and each had a life on their own. Still, Despite the negative aspects of the separation, the daughter of Kiko Matamoros and Makoke has confirmed that the decision has been mutual.

The breakup was by mutual agreement, there is love and respect between them, because there is no specific reason. They have ended well and there is no type of bad feeling between them. They have decided to distance themselves, which does not mean that at a given moment they decide to resume what they do, they have added in an opinionated manner from the stage.

A complicated start to the year

No matter how much it was mutually agreed upon, the breakup is one of the several obstacles that Anita Matamoros has encountered in her path since the beginning of 2024. The influencer, who has more than 700,000 followers on her Instagram account, He said a few days ago that his dog had died after falling from the third floor.

You have given me 16 years of unconditional love that I only hope I have lived up to. (…) You have been one more in the family and we will love you for all eternity. Being in my soul if I have ever failed you as a partner, which I am sure I have, but I have always tried to give you the best life.said goodbye with an emotional video.

