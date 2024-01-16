Anitta premieres the song Bota nia together with Bad Gyal

MIAMI.- After closing 2023 with the launch of Bellakeo together with Peso Pluma and managed to position the song in the Top 7 of Billboard’s 200 Global Chart, Anitta returns with a new single with Bad Gyal: Bota nia.

Given this collaboration, Bad Gyal thanked the interpreter of To involve for working together and making the song a quality production.

“Anitta gives a lot of power to Bota nia, has made it much bigger. It is an honor to have a queen like her on this issue. I think she was the right artist for this collaboration, since we have been able to unite our artistic universes and the result is superior. I have been following her closely for a long time and it makes me very happy to release a song together,” the young Spaniard said in a statement.

“Collaborating with women as tough as Anitta, Tokischa or Young Miko in The jewel It has been incredible. Having all of them makes it an even more special project; “They are artists that I admire and that inspire me to continue doing what I do,” added the 26-year-old singer.

Added to the premiere of the song is Anitta’s nomination for the People Choice Awards in the Latin Artist of the Year category.

Likewise, the Brazilian began the concert tour last week Anitta’s rehearsals in his native Brazil. National tour that serves as a prelude to the famous carnival of the South American country. “With this tour the artist will visit several cities in the country and use her traditional clothing for her shows to pay tribute to the dance schools, flora and fauna,” she detailed the production.