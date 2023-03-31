Anna Ermakova’s mother settles accounts with Becker: “Boris sells his soul”

The pretty Anna Ermakova was created in 1999 during a brief but very intimate encounter between Boris Becker and Angela Ermakova in the posh restaurant “Nobu” in London. The quickie happened on the steps between the toilets, NOT in the staff’s broom closet, as Boris clarified in 2009.

His daughter is now self-employed and has built her own career. She is currently dancing on “Let’s Dance” and is even considered a favorite. The tennis legend has never been to a show before, but gives the public the impression that the two have good contact.

Everything just played! At least that’s what Anna’s mother says. Read in BILDplus how Angela Ermakova describes the relationship between herself and Boris at the time and what she thinks of his public statements