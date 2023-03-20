Announce the creation of the State Student Basketball Circuit

Juarez City.- With the objective of unifying student basketball and raising the competitive level of university athletes, Higher Education Institutions (IES) founded the State University Basketball Circuit (CEBU), which is scheduled to start in mid-May.

The details of the State University Basketball Circuit were presented jointly by the participating institutions in a press conference, held this Monday at the Manuel Bernardo Aguirre gym in the City of Chihuahua.

The rector of the Technological University of Ciudad Juárez (UTCJ), Carlos Ernesto Ortiz Villegas, reported that this basketball championship is a first step to generate a new model of student sports throughout the state of Chihuahua.

“With this inter-university competition we want to unify the burst sport of basketball and create a top-level league in terms of sports quality, and thus generate a new sports model,” said Ortiz Villegas.

He explained that the circuit will be supported by Institutions such as the Technological University of Ciudad Juárez (UTCJ); Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH); the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ); the Tec de Juárez; the Tecnológico de Monterrey; La Salle University; among others that will participate with teams in the competition.

He added that this initiative will develop the institutional identity and sense of belonging of the participating institutions; as well as the talent and growth of sport in the entity and of young athletes; In addition, it will allow the professionalization of coaches, referees and managers.

Enrique “Palmita” González, head of the Department of Sports Activities of the UTCJ, reported that the Circuit is expected to start on May 13 or 14 of this year with the participation of 26 higher education institutions. He added that the circuit will be divided into two zones -north and south- and there will be two branches, men’s and women’s; In addition, a technical council will be formed made up of university coaches.

He explained that the members of this Technical Committee will work to prepare the game schedules and call each of the matches or team meetings.

The formal presentation ceremony of the CEBU was attended by the rector of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH), Luis Rivera Campos; the Undersecretary of Higher Education, Francisco Javier Jácquez Hernández; ; the director of the Chihuahuan Institute of Sport and Physical Culture, Tania Teporaca Romero del Hierro; the rector of the Technological University of Camargo, José Julio Huerta Herrera; the rector of the Technological University of Parral, Anna Elizabeth Chávez Mata, among others.

“We are very happy, very excited at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua to participate in this sports project that will allow young people a more comprehensive training, since the more students participate in sports, the better professionals they will be tomorrow,” said the rector of the UACH, Luis Rivera Campos.

He added that this new basketball league will allow all participating higher education institutions to compete in a very healthy environment and that will generate a great identity among university students.

“So far we have 21 registered institutions but the door is open for more universities, both public and private, to join the competition that the men’s and women’s branch will have and that will be a true basketball party,” said the rector of the UACH .

The rector of the Technological University of Chihuahua (UTCH), Kamel Athié Flores, said that this circuit will give a lot of life to the university community throughout the state.

“It seems to me that it is also an opportunity for all young people to be ready for competition in various sports disciplines, in this case basketball where Chihuahua has great prestige, and of course represents an incentive for the students from universities so that they can develop professionally”, he concluded.