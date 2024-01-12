Announcement of the closing of the publication of the posthumous memories of Lisa Marie Presley

NEW YORK.- a book of memories in which Lisa Marie Presley had worked at the time of his death will be published at the end of the year. The book, currently untitled, was completed with the help of actress Riley Keough, the eldest of Presley’s four children.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mother really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Keough said in a statement published Thursday by publisher Random House. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity, and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit bittersweet. I am so excited to share my mother now, at her most vulnerable and honest moment, and in doing so , I hope readers come to love my mother as much as I did.”

His book is scheduled to be published on October 15. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lisa Marie Presley, la nica is of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right, died almost exactly a year ago at age 54.

A forensic investigation found that the singer and actress died from complications from barytric surgery that had been performed years earlier. Lisa Marie is now buried at Graceland, her family’s estate in Memphis, Tennessee, where she had been the day her father died in 1977.

Lisa Marie’s Memoirs

According to Random House, Lisa Marie wanted her daughter to help her with her memoir, but Keough had “postponed the project, feeling there would be a suitable time for them to sit down together and finish it.”

After Presley’s death, Keough spent hours listening to tapes his mother had recorded in preparation to tell the story of her life.

“Riley knew it was time for Lisa Marie’s voice to be heard,” reads part of the Random House announcement.

“I listened as Lisa Marie told story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being at Graceland, just the two of them, a sanctuary in the midst of the chaos of her life. About Lisa Marie’s complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla. On growing up with cameras perpetually clicking on the door. On her own wild love stories and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. On motherhood and the devastating loss of her son, Riley’s brother, Benjamin Keough. by suicide.”

Random House calls the book a raw, fascinating and unique memoir, told primarily through Lisa Marie Presley: “with Riley filling in the blanks, drawing on her own memories and those closest to her mother.”

An audio edition will be read by Keough, along with some excerpts from Lisa Marie’s recorded recollections.

FUENTE: AP