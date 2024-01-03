Announces horror films with Mickey Mouse as the protagonist

LOS ANGELES.- A masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse or a sadistic mouse tormenting passengers. Barely 24 hours after the initial copyright of Disney about Mickey, two new ones were announced movies of terror independents starring the popular character.

Steamboat Willie, the first Disney film to feature the friendly rodent, entered the public domain under US law on Monday, 95 years after its initial release. That means that now anyone is free to copy, share, reuse and adapt early versions of the characters that appear in the film, including Mickey and his girlfriend Minnie.

Despite warnings from Disney that it would seek to protect its most iconic character, opportunistic filmmakers were expected to quickly announce their own unofficial remakes and adaptations. And they did not disappoint.

horror mickey

Mickey’s Mouse Trap feature a masked killer dressed as Mickey stalking a group of young friends through an arcade. The other will be a horror comedy, as yet untitled, that will show a sadistic mouse tormenting unsuspecting ferry passengers.

“We just wanted to have fun with all this,” said the director of Mickey’s Mouse Trap, Jamie Bailey, in a trailer posted on YouTube. “I mean, he’s the Mickey Mouse of Steamboat Willie murdering people It’s ridiculous. We had fun doing it and I think it shows.” The low-budget film is scheduled for release in March.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Steven LaMorte, known for The Mean One: a sinister Christmas story, a 2022 horror film inspired by El Grinch, is working on his own ‘twisted version’ of Mickey. “Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, deranged terror,” he said in a press release.

Production on the film will begin this spring.

Disney’s fight

Both projects are reminiscent of Winnie the Pooh: honey and blooda low-budget horror film that made headlines last year after the copyright on AA Milne’s first books expired.

Analysts say Disney will be watching closely and will likely send lawyers if anyone oversteps. Only the first black and white version of Mickey is in the public domain, not the colorful character from later Disney films such as fantasy

“Of course, we will continue to protect our rights in more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, and we will work to protect against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and our other iconic characters.” Disney said in a statement.

FUENTE: AFP