Announces poetry recital by writer Jos Abreu Felippe in Miami

MIAMI .- On Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:30 pm, the Cuatrogatos Foundation and Artefactus Cultural Project will continue their cycle of poetry readings by prominent figures of Miami literature, which began in 2023 with the participation of authors Teresa María Rojas and Orlando Rossardi.

On this occasion, the poetry recital The Age of Time will be presented, with José Abreu Felippe as a guest writer.

Born in Havana, Cuba, in 1947, Jos Abreu Felippe has developed an outstanding career as a poet, narrator and playwright. He was exiled from his native country in 1983 and has since resided in Madrid and Miami. He won the 2000 Gastón Baquero International Poetry Prize for The weather outside, the 2012 Baco Prize for all of his dramatic work and the 2023 El Ateje Editorial Prize in narrative.

The writer Jos Abreu Felippe – Courtesy/Fundacin Cuatrogatos The writer Jos Abreu Felippe. Courtesy/Fundacin Cuatrogatos

He has published poetry collections Orestes at night (1985), Songs and elegies (1992), Back (2012), Time in half (2015), The time submitted (2016) y Dying in sections (2022). In his prose, the pentalogy stands out. Forgetfulness and calm.

In addition, it has released the volumes of stories Yesterday’s path (2019) y The green flies (2021), among others. In 2014 he published 121 readingsa selection of literary reviews.

Abreu Felippe has carried out valuable work for many years as a promoter of Hispanic literature and culture in Miami.

The activity will take place at the Artefactus Cultural Center (12302 SW 133rd Ct, Miami, FL 33186). Admission will be free.

FUENTE: Cuatrogatos Foundation