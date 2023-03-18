Annual Declaration 2023: When is the last day to present it to the SAT?

If you have not yet submitted your Annual Declaration 2023Don’t worry, here at The Truth Newswe inform you that the date to file this important document has changedso you will have a new opportunity to do it.

He Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced that he last day to file the 2023 Annual Tax Return for moral people It will no longer be on March 31.

According to official information, the SAT granted a new extension to present the Annual statement of Taxes 2023, with which the moral people they will have until April 3 to do it.

SAT: What is the fine for not submitting the Annual Declaration?

Moral persons will have until April 3 to present their 2023 Annual Declaration.



In spite of the new extension for moral personsthe experts recommended taxpayers don’t wait until the last day and present your Annual declaration in time and form

What happens if you do not present your Annual Declaration before the SAT? You can be creditor of various fines such as the following:

From 1,400 to 17,370 pesos: For those who present it after the deadline.

From 14 thousand 230 to 28 thousand 490 pesos: For those taxpayers who are required to submit their Annual Return through the internet and do not.

What happens if you don’t pay a SAT fine? You can be a creditor of others additional penalties or even be the subject of a bad rating in the Credit Bureau.

SAT 2023: What personal expenses are not deductible?

Article 148 of the SAT establishes which personal expenses are not deductible in the 2023 Annual Tax Return.



In each Annual statement, taxpayers can detail their personal deductionsthat is, those expenses that they have the right to present to decrease their cumulative income.

However the Article 148 of the SAT establishes that the following expenses will not be deductible in the Annual Tax Return 2023:

Payments for income tax by the taxpayer himself (ISR).

Investments in houses, in dining rooms, in planes and boats.

Investments or payments for the temporary use or enjoyment of automobiles.

Donations and representation expenses.

Sanctions, compensation for damages.

Salaries, commissions and fees, paid by whoever grants the temporary use or enjoyment of real estate in a calendar year.

Losses derived from alienation.

Payments for value added tax (VAT).

Consumption in bars or restaurants.

Payments for customs services.

