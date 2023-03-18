Anonymous calls from Mallorca: Yvonne Woelke harassed by stalker

tz stars

Yvonne Woelke doesn’t have it easy. After the affair scandal surrounding Peter Klein and the ongoing beef with his wife Iris, she is now also being harassed by a stalker.

Hamburg – What is that for a turbulent year for Yvonne Woelke (41)? In January, the actress traveled to Australia to accompany Djamila Rowe in the jungle camp. Since then her life has been turned upside down. After affair rumors about Peter Klein (55), stress with her husband and a media mud fight with Iris Klein (55), she now also has a mysterious stalker who makes her life difficult.

20 calls a day: Yvonne Woelke harassed by the stalker

As reported by bild.de, the spook began a few weeks ago. The stalker is said to call Yvonne Woelke up to 20 times a day. Compared to bild.de, the “Forbidden Love” actress confirms: “Yes, that’s right. A caller keeps ringing from an unknown number. The stalker has all my contact details, calls and then says nothing.”

Even if the mysterious caller doesn’t speak to her, some form of communication still takes place – via knocks. In order to find out more about her stalker, Yvonne Woelke started asking him questions. “He knocked after every question. I then found out that knocking once means no and knocking twice means yes,” said the 41-year-old. As a result, she found out that her stalker was over 50 years old and lived in Mallorca.

Who is behind the secret calls to Yvonne Woelke?

Both parameters that also apply to Peter and Iris Klein. It seems unlikely that Peter Yvonne, with whom he says he is in love, would be so concerned. But can Iris Klein really be trusted to be behind the anonymous calls to Yvonne Woelke? Just a few days ago, she had secretly sent her archrival shower photos of Peter – to make her jealous.

It’s just the latest in a long line of digs at Yvonne. Before that, “Goodbye Germany” emigrant Iris had threatened to dig up slippery details about Yvonne Woelke’s past – according to Iris, she is said to have acted in dirty films.

Does Yvonne Woelke therefore believe that Daniela Katzenberger’s mother is her secret stalker? “I don’t know if that’s true, the caller can say anything. In any case, it’s pretty sick,” the 41-year-old told bild.de.

Meanwhile, Iris Klein is demonstratively looking ahead. After breaking up with Peter, she is looking forward to her first date with another man. Sources used: bild.de