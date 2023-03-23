Another attack of anger due to traffic in La Plata: he attacked a bus with chains at 7 and 55

A new road incident shocked the people of La Plata who were passing through the downtown area of ​​La Plata, when a cyclist argued with the driver of a bus and with a chain, he smashed the mirror of the bus full of passengers.

According to witnesses, the cyclist caught up with the bus at the traffic light and accused the driver who had locked him up meters before, in the area of ​​7 and 55. Not enough, he took out the chain that he had among his belongings and attacked the unit, to withdraw to board of the roll

The episode of violence was recorded by one of the passengers of the bus, who commented: “one that started the day quiet…”, referring to the violent attack by the cyclist. Thus, this fact adds to the long list of confrontations due to bad maneuvers and imprudence behind the wheel that occur daily in our Region.