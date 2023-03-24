Another country bans TikTok among government employees

A France announced that it will ban the use of the TikTok application among government employees, thus joining countries that have already taken the same decision – such as the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium and also the three most powerful institutions in the European Union.

The measure was announced via Twitter by the Minister of Transformation and Public Administration, Stanislas Guerini. “In order to ensure the cybersecurity of our administrators and civil servants, the government has decided to ban recreational apps such as TikTok on official mobile phones of officials”can be read in the publication.

Guerini notes that this type of application does not have adequate levels of cybersecurity and data protection, which is why it considers it appropriate to block the mobile phones of public officials.

The decision will take immediate effect and reflects the suspicion that has ‘hovered’ in TikTok, accused of not effectively protecting users’ personal data and having close ties to the Chinese government.

To guarantee the cybersecurity of us administrations and of us public agents, le @gouvernementFR the decision d’interdire les applications récréatives comme TikTok, sur les téléphones professionnels des fonctionnaires d’État. @jnbarrot pic.twitter.com/avxtpKZ6uu — Stanislas Guerini (@StanGuerini) March 24, 2023

