Another court ruling in favor of residents of La Plata for water

The Contentious Administrative Court No. 2 of La Plata resolved, through a precautionary measure, to intimidate the Absa company so that it urgently re-establish the drinking water service in a sector of La Plata.

In the resolution, by Judge María Ventura, it is ordered “to intimidate the Empresa Aguas Bonaerenses SA, that in terms of 24 hours, arbitrate the necessary means for the

restoration and provision of the drinking water service in sufficient quantity and with adequate quality for human consumption and daily use in the home of the petitioning parties -residents of the town of San Carlos, partido de La Plata-, supplying drinking water to the neighbors affected through the alternative routes that are best suited to the fulfillment of the order ordered”.

Specifically, in the extraordinary appeal presented, it refers to the areas comprised by streets 46 between 140 and 141, 47 between 140 and 141 and 140 between 46 and 47.

“We are very happy with this result. Justice once again listened to our problems and gave us the reason. We have been fighting for a long time for the residents of La Plata to live in an environment with basic services,” said Deputy Daniel Lipovetzky, who accompanied the users in the presentation.

This measure is added to that of March 13 when the Labor Court No. 1 imposed a sanction on the company forcing it to provide the corresponding service to Toulouse residents and to suspend billing and collection of the same, until the correct water supply.