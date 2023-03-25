Another dream come true: this is how Lizy Tagliani decorated the house she shares with her new husband

On these days, Lizy Tagliani He is in one of the best moments of his life. Not only does she have projects in the workplace, but she went through the Civil Registry and today she is formally the wife of Sebastián Nebot.

But, in addition, a few months ago, the Telefe host moved with her partner to a beautiful house with an impressive park. To enter the residence of Lizy Tagliani You have to go through a large gate with black bars.

A general view of the new love nest.

During the long-awaited move, a few months ago, Lizy Tagliani announced on their networks: “Total happiness, a new life begins. How nice it is to fulfill dreams ”, he expressed. The images gave an account of the details of the new property.

The house that the comedian Chose to live together your love has wide spaces and windows overlooking the garden. It has a living room, kitchen, laundry room and pantry. Also, it has a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet.

The barbecue area is ideal for receiving friends.

In addition to the large park, where it has a barbecue area to meet friends and family, the house includes a special sector that will be for receiving guests who can spend the night there. Sebastian has family in Mendoza.

Undoubtedly, one of the most attractive places in the house is the large garden that is surrounded by a leafy grove and the live fence that separates it from the neighboring houses. The lawn is very well maintained and also has ornamental plants.

Lizy decorated with black furniture and white walls.

A love with its own home

In April, Lizy Tagliani introduced Sebastián, the young man from Mendoza who is dedicated to politics. Not only were they encouraged to live together but, in addition to the wedding plans, shortly after being together, they projected a particular dream.

The couple when they announced the move to their new home.

“It is a process that is just beginning. The truth is that I did not imagine that she was going to be a mother at some point, ”explained the driver. “Being a mother is a project, more than something concrete. I am investigating, seeing possibilities and precisely Seba gave me a lot of desire, ”she said.