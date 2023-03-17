Another hot debate for electric power in Duro de Domar

Far from over, massive power outages continue to be a problem throughout the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and as of Thursday, 50,000 users remained without power.

That is why many sectors are asking for the renationalization of Edenor and Edesur, but is this possible?

In Duro’s apartment they were outraged by the statements in the newspaper La Nación by Maurizio Bezzeccheri, director of Enel in Latin America, owner of the electricity distributor Edesur.

In the note, the businessman left several controversial phrases that were analyzed on the floor, such as: “We have to see in what conditions we have been able to work in these years and who has the real responsibility.”