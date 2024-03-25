Another plane crash, helicopter falls to the ground with two injured

MIAMI .- And helicopter ultralight crashed in the Florida Keys leaving two people injured, as reported by the police and aeronautical authorities investigating the case.

The new accident occurred in Tavernier Cay near a residential area after the aircraft, a two-seater MTO Sport model gyroplane, took off from the Tavernaero private airport.

The two people on board the helicopter were injured, but His injuries were minor.. Therefore, both were transferred to a nearby hospital and are stable, according to the official report.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) took over the investigation of the plane crash to determine the causes that caused the mishap and prevent future incidents.

Other plane accidents

This event adds to a series of air incidents that have occurred in South Florida in recent times, including several accidents at the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, north of Miami, with a balance of 14 claims between 2016 and 2021some of them fatal.

The case of Felipe Becerra, an experienced flight instructor with more than a thousand hours of flight, who died in one of these accidents, stands out.

Additionally, an emergency landing of a Boeing 747 in Miami due to an engine fire was reported on January 18.

Meanwhile, on June 21, 2022, A commercial plane skidded off the runway and caught fire at Miami International Airport due to collapse of the landing gear. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, but three people were injured in this event.

Actions are urgently needed

These multiple incidents recorded in recent years in South Florida underscore the importance of safety and rigorous maintenance in aviation.

The continuity of investigations is essential to strengthen air safety measures, in order to prevent future tragedies and protect both travelers and the communities surrounding airport facilities.