Another tough year for Ukraine

kyiv’s forces barely maintain their positions in Avdiivka, a town that the Russian army is trying to surround to dominate the central area of ​​Donetsk.

These days, Russia announced the capture of Marinka, a nearby town that would provide Russian forces with “a larger operational space,” said Vladimir Putin. Ukraine highlights the large number of casualties suffered by Russia in that operation, which amounts to 13,000 dead and hundreds of tanks destroyed, according to its calculations.

At the other end of the front, the beachheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, conquered by Ukrainian marines, are hotbeds of persistent Russian counterattacks, which use fighter planes, missiles and even chemical weapons, according to spokesmen for the Ukrainian special forces, whose elite group, Center 73, attempts to penetrate the Russian rear in Kherson.

While increasing its land advances, Russia intensifies daily bombings against the energy, food and industrial infrastructure of Ukraine, as DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS anticipated in previous editions.

The growing number of Shahed kamikaze drones, which Russia now produces on its territory, give it almost unlimited offensive capabilities in the air, as does its growing deployment of next-generation Su-34 and Su-35 fighter-bombers, armed with hypersonic missiles. medium-range Onyx, Iskander and KH-59 with 250 kg warheads.

Counteroffensive

The Ukrainian air force claims to intercept many of the aircraft. In recent days it celebrated the downing of three Su-34s, which risked entering its airspace to launch half-ton guided bombs. They were intercepted by a Patriot system, which the United States provided, 70 km from their alleged target in an industrial area.

About 15% of the Shaheds, released in packs of more than 30 or 40, manage to penetrate conventional radar coverage. They are launched from Crimea and various control points installed in occupied territory, approaching their objectives from various directions, according to Ukrainian defense spokesmen.

A few days ago, drones reached the thermal power plant and the main grain warehouse of the port of Mykolaiv in Odessa, where the warning sirens do not stop sounding this Christmas.

“Russia seeks to overload the Ukrainian defensive network, opening holes through which to launch massive attacks on cities with hypersonic missiles, much of which it keeps in reserve,” said Professor Michael Clark of the Royal United Services Institute in London, a semi-official institution of the British Ministry of Defense.

Armas

Ukraine only has three Patriot batteries, one of which was supplied by Germany, which has also donated its own Iris T system and the Gepard, which consists of 35 mm automatic AA cannons mounted on tankettes, highly effective against drones. During the last week, Japan announced the donation of a Patriot battery to protect the port of Odessa, a global food transit terminal where Russian hypersonic missiles have been depleting the facilities.

Tokyo has acted despite threats from the Kremlin. Russian warships have been participating in joint exercises with the Chinese navy in the Sea of ​​Japan, where a Russian cruiser tested anti-ship missiles. Moscow has also pledged to support North Korea’s navy, which has recently developed nuclear submarines.

The ‘shield’ of Ukraine It is becoming a major operation with increasing risks for its allies as their own arsenals are diminished by the transfer of weapons to kyiv. Each Patriot battery, consisting of 60 SAMs, launch vehicle and radar station, costs $1 billion. Its maintenance and supply entails incalculable long-term costs. It will be equally expensive to maintain and arm the 42 F-16 fighters promised to Ukraine, 18 of which will be deployed to the theater of operations at the beginning of the year, according to the I’LL TAKE.

The provision of these highly complex defense systems, now essential for Ukraine’s short-term survival, forms a substantial part of the $62 billion in military aid pending approval by the US Congress along with $40 billion in financial and humanitarian aid.

The aid package is stalled in negotiations between the White House and the House of Representatives, whose Republican majority conditions its support for strengthening border security with Mexico, which President Biden is reluctant to grant.

Aid of 55 billion for Ukraine is also blocked in the European Union by Hungary’s veto at the recent meeting of the 27 member countries. Hungarian President Viktor Orban could be using the Ukraine issue to pressure Europeans to release the $25 billion in subsidies for his government, withheld as a sanction for his alleged undemocratic practices.

Zelensky

As Russia increases its military and diplomatic pressure, and as the hitherto enthusiastic international support for the Ukrainian cause becomes enmeshed in the internal policies of NATO allies, President Zelensky seems to be losing popularity in his own country.

Accusations of authoritarianism arose when the head of his army, General Valeri Zaluzhin, criticized the immediate dismissal of the military responsible for the recruitment, alleging corrupt practices, at a time when the military leadership is calling for the mobilization of 500,000 men to continue the fight against Russia.

Criticism has also emerged from former advisers, who question the planning of last summer’s failed counteroffensive and Zelensky’s “overly aggressive” rhetoric that may have been necessary during the early stages of the Russian invasion.

Moves are also suspected by the former president and banned opposition leader Petro Poroshenko, who was prevented from leaving the country to meet with Orban, which was harshly criticized by the mayor of Kiev, Vitalii Klitchko, who said then that Ukraine was It looks “more like Russia every day.”

Both internal and external criticism has fallen on Zelensky for his decision to cancel elections that were due to be held in the coming months, citing the Constitution of Ukraine, which prohibits elections under martial law that has governed the country since the war began. “It would be a bad idea, while part of the country cannot participate in the vote,” Professor Clark commented. “Lines of voters forming at the polls could also be perfect targets for Russian missiles,” he noted.

Putin held a press conference indicating his willingness to undertake negotiations “based on Russian interests,” after visiting Saudi Arabia, which has been advocating for an agreed solution in Ukraine.

According to a report from New York Times, Putin has been promoting such rapprochement through “unofficial channels,” which may have gained momentum on his recent tour. Kremlin leaders indicate that Russia is seeking an agreement guaranteeing its control of the land already occupied, according to the newspaper’s sources.

Despite recent gains on the battlefield, the cost of the war in resources and lives may weigh on the regime in elections scheduled for next year. Although candidates opposed to the war have been disqualified from the elections, the Kremlin fears that demonstrations by women who have lost children and husbands, which are becoming more frequent every day, will undermine the elections.

Russian casualties could soon approach 400,000 men, according to NATO estimates. At press time, another Russian flagship resting in Crimea was destroyed by Storm Shadow missiles donated by the United Kingdom. With this latest blow, Russia is estimated to have lost 20% of its Black Sea fleet, according to the British Ministry of Defense.