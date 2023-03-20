Ansbach district: senior citizen does not come back from a walk – large search for missing persons with helicopter, drone and dogs

Around 7 p.m. last Saturday (March 18, 2023), the operations center received an emergency call from a senior center near the hospital – a 94-year-old resident had not returned from her daily walk at the usual time. Officials immediately initiated one missing person search a.

As reported by the Rothenburg ob der Tauber police inspection, the manhunt a police helicopter and a Rescue Dog Unit from Lower Franconia. The Rothenburg volunteer fire brigade searched with the help of a drone the entire retirement home, the adjacent hospital and the surrounding area.

Search seemed in vain: emergency services broke off operations in the Ansbach district for the time being

First seemed the search unsuccessful – in the early hours of the morning the operation had to be stopped without any result. Later, however, the morning shift of the Rothenburg Police Station continued to search for the missing person on their own. In any case, the effort was worth it: after another search of the completely confusing and difficult-to-access area in the station area, the patrol crew was able to locate the elderly lady there completely soaked and chilled find.





Apparently, the elderly woman did not know how she got there. She was then taken to the hospital. The Rothenburg Police Inspectorate described the event as a “very nice success“.

