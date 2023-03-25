ANSES denied that CFK charges a “double privilege pension”

Faced with the accusation that the vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner charges around 9 million pesos for a “double pension privilege”from the CONSIDERED the news was denied.

In this way, through a statement, it was remarked that the income that the former president receives from the organization is set by law and, in addition, “do not constitute any privilege”.

It was also explained that the head of the Senate “in her capacity as former constitutional President for two terms, is entitled by Law No. 24,018 the right to a lifetime allowance equivalent to that received by those who have integrated the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation”.

At the same time, it was added that “in her capacity as the widow of former president Néstor Kirchner, she receives the corresponding allowance, like the widows of former presidents Carlos Saúl Menem (Zulema Yoma) and Fernando de la Rúa (Inés Pertiné). Therefore, the perception of said allocation does not constitute any privilege by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner”.

This is how the agency not only discarded the mentioned sum of money, but also described it as “silly”. Finally, the publication was criticized and considered to be “decidedly biased and responds to the clear intention of continuing the permanent task of defamation and stigmatization of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.”