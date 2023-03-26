ANSES denied that Cristina Kirchner collects more than $9 million for a double pension

In addition, the organization affirmed that the benefits that the vice president has “do not constitute any privilege”, but are set by law

ANSES denied that Vice President Cristina Kirchner receives more than 9 million pesos for a double pension and remarked that the income that the former president has from the agency is set by law and “does not constitute any privilege.”

After the publication of a note about an alleged “double pension of privilege”, the body led by Fernanda Raverta explained that the head of the Senate “in her capacity as former constitutional President for two terms, is entitled by Law No. 24,018 the right to a life allowance equivalent to that received by those who have integrated the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation as magistrates”.

In this sense, he recalled that the pension benefit is also received by former presidents Adolfo Rodríguez Saá and Mauricio Macri.

“Likewise, in her capacity as the widow of former president Néstor Kirchner, she receives the corresponding allowance, like the widows of former presidents Carlos Saúl Menem (Zulema Yoma) and Fernando de la Rúa (Inés Pertiné). Therefore, the Perception of said allowance does not constitute any privilege of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner,” stressed ANSES.

What does the statement say?

Through a statement, the agency ruled out that “both allocations add up to more than 9 million pesos”, as published in an important Buenos Aires newspaper, and added that this figure “is not only false but also absurd.”

The ANSES statement points out that the figure that circulated “is not only false but also nonsensical”

“It is important to point out that the amount of the lifetime allowance established in the aforementioned law corresponds to the remuneration received by a judge of the Supreme Court of Justice while you are active. These same receive the gross amount since, as is public knowledge, judges do not deduct income tax from their remuneration in activity or from their allowance once they retire, while presidents and vice presidents do, “he expanded .

In closing, ANSES criticized the journalistic publication and considered that “it is decidedly biased and responds to the clear intention of continuing the permanent task of defamation and stigmatization of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.”