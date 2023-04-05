Anti-spyware declaration: Federal government still needs to vote



On Thursday, the US, along with Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, released a joint statement stating that it has stopped the distribution and misuse of commercial spyware such as NSO Group’s Pegasus or Predator by want to fight Intellexa. They thus recognize the threat posed by the misuse of such spy programs and the “need for strict national and international controls on the dissemination and use of such technologies”. Germany is not one of the first to sign the White House draft agreement Anti-Spyware-Statementswhich of course does not refer to national state trojans used by the police and secret services.

Agreed in the coalition agreement

According to its coalition agreement, the traffic light government alliance wants to raise the intervention thresholds for the use of state and commercial surveillance software and adjust the existing powers, for example for the police, so that the guidelines of the Federal Constitutional Court for secret online searches must always be observed. According to the agreement, the exploitation of weak points in IT systems is “in a highly problematic tension with IT security and civil rights”. The state will therefore “not buy any security gaps or keep them open”, but will “always strive to close them as quickly as possible” in a vulnerability management system.

Since Monday, the Federal Ministry of the Interior has not responded to a request from heise online as to how far this project has progressed. A few months ago, the formation of an opinion within the federal government was not yet complete. Regarding the anti-spyware statement, a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office replied to heise online: “We in the Federal Government are working closely together on the question of a possible signing. The level of protection for human rights and fundamental freedoms provided for in the declaration is of central importance to us and the interaction with and added value over existing commitments.”

The German Foreign Ministry emphasizes: “The comprehensive protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms is particularly important for German foreign policy, both in the analogue and in the digital world.” The Federal Foreign Office therefore assesses the objective of the joint declaration as fundamentally positive and is in contact with Washington on this subject. In particular, Germany supports those named in the joint statement Guiding Principles for Government Use of Surveillance Technologies and one Code of Conduct, which was developed as part of the Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative. The principles have the 36 member states of the Freedom Online Coalition drafted, which currently directs the US Department of State. The Federal Republic is one of them.

Use of spyware vs. human and civil rights

The paper states: “Commercial espionage programs have been abused by authoritarian regimes and democracies worldwide”, “All too often such powerful and invasive tools have been used to target and intimidate perceived adversaries”. It is also often about “suppressing dissent, restricting the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly or association, enabling human rights violations and abuses, or the suppression of civil liberties, or to pursue or target individuals without proper legal authorization, protection, or oversight gain weight”. According to the statement, misuse of these tools “poses a significant and growing risk to our national security, including the security of our government personnel, our information, and our information systems.”

Furthermore, there is a foreign policy interest in containing commercial spyware. It is crucial to defend activists, dissidents and journalists against threats to their freedom and dignity, to promote respect for human rights and to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law. The parties therefore pledge to work to establish within their national systems “robust guard rails and procedures to ensure that our governments’ use of commercial espionage programs” is compatible with respect for human and civil rights. It also pledges to prevent the export of “software, technology and equipment to end users that they could use for malicious cyber activities.” Cooperation with industrial partners and civil society is to be intensified in order to establish appropriate standards and win further allies worldwide.

Export controls and secret routes

A few days earlier, US President Joe Biden issued an order restricting the operational use of Pegasus & Co. by US authorities. However, it does not apply to national secret services such as the CIA and the NSA and also contains some other exceptions. A little later it became known that parts of the US government bought a site surveillance program from the Israeli NSO Group in 2021 via a front company. The White House said it was unaware of this.

At Biden’s “2nd Democracy Summit” last week, eight other nations supported the principles of the code of conduct. They are intended to prevent the misuse of surveillance technologies by governments for human rights violations, especially in the areas of internet controls, the linking of video surveillance with artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as automated facial recognition and big data analysis tools. In addition to Germany and the USA, 23 other countries also support the parallel export code.



(by)

