Antonio Lobato’s daughter signs for DAZN for Formula 1

Alba Lobato, daughter of Antonio Lobato, has become DAZN’s new signing to be part of the Formula 1 World Cup team who designed the platform when they acquired the rights to this automobile championship. The young 23-year-old journalist will follow in her father’s footstepsalthough it is unknown what its function will be during coverage.

New stage, new challenges and with the same desire and ambition as from minute one. It was time for a new adventure and what an adventure! I am aware of how lucky I have been and am to work, what I like, my two great passions. This time I left the ball to hit the cars, he begins writing. Being able to be part of F1 is tremendously special. A wonderful adventure and new challenges to help me continue growing. You know, everyone is going to watch F1 on DAZN. We’ve already started! He has written on his social networks accompanied by an image of what is his new office.

Your experience at Movistar Plus

A few weeks ago, Lobato left the Deportes Plus program, a sports news program on the Movistar Plus channel Vamos, after more than a year working as an editor.. I landed on the carpet when I was still in college and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the working world would be so fun and exciting. Movistar opened the doors to hundreds of stories, protagonists and very special places. But, most importantly, it gave me a family. A human team that makes television magical every day. I owe who I am to all of them, that’s how he said goodbye.

What no one expected is that the journalist would jump to the DAZN Formula 1 team that her father has led for a few years.. As expected, social networks have criticized this incorporation for the alleged plug that has occurred in this movement, although it is gossip.

The journalistic vocation has accompanied Alba Lobato since she was very little thanks to her father. I studied the Degree in Journalism at the Carlos III University of Madrid. (2017-2021), and as soon as he graduated from college, he started his first university scholarship with Movistar Plus.