The Spanish singer Antonio Orozco will make an extensive tour of Argentina during May and June to interpret the greatest hits of his musical career.

The singer-songwriter will begin his tour on May 31 in Mendoza and will end on June 8 in Buenos Aires. In the middle of these dates, he will pass through Córdoba, Santa Fe and Rosario.

Last November, Antonio Orozco visited the country after several years of absence. On that occasion, the Spaniard was invited by Luciano Pereyra to participate in the historic series of concerts that he gave at the Luna Park stadium. In fact, the aforementioned Argentine singer is one of the artists who sang in Orozco’s recording project, in which he remakes his great songs along with artists such as Sebastián Yatra, Luis Fonsi and Juanes, among others.

In turn, the Spanish talent gave two sold-out shows at La Trastienda and received recognition from the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires as “Guest of Honor.”

After closing his Aviónica tour last December with a total of 82 concerts, 60 of which were sold out, Orozco embarked on a tour that will cover the main venues of Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay and Puerto Rico.