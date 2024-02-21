Antonio Tejado, naked in bed, satisfying himself at the time of arrest

New details have emerged about the arrest of Antonio Tejado, nephew of María del Monte and, according to the judge who heard his case last Monday, the alleged mastermind of the robbery at his aunt’s house singer and also to other homes, including that of soccer player Sergio Ramos in the municipality of Bollullos de la Mitacin.

This new information belongs to the moment of arrest of former television collaborator by the Civil Guard. According to what the news journalist Carlos Quíléz revealed yesterday afternoon in And now Sonsolesthe folklore’s nephew was naked, in bed and on video call with two women.

Qulez added that at the time of the arrest, which took place a little before six in the morning and in all the houses of those investigated at the same time, Tejado was in intimate sexual attitude maintaining telephone contact with two friends at the same time talking about off-color matters, and there were remains of what seems that that night could have been some type of party. Furthermore, he would have been stunned by what was happening because it was unexpected for him.

Ms informacin And now Sonsoles reveals one of the calls between nephew and aunt that took place on November 30, shortly after the singer was robbed.

Information that journalist Beatriz Cortzar also corroborated in EsRadio: They caught him with a double conversation. He was self-satisfied. Him, with himself, and with two at the same timewith a phone in each hand.

The opinion of the neighbors

Likewise, in the aforementioned Antena 3 program they also contacted the neighbors of Antonio Tejado, whose coexistence with the young man they complained about. It has always been a surplus, you don’t see highly recommendable people.

Among what bothered the neighbors of Mara del Monte’s nephew were the noises coming from this homeas well as the flow of visits to the singer’s nephew’s house. Some people who would not look good and who would not seem like very recommendable friends, with whom you would see frequently in the last three or four years.

Furthermore, one of the neighbors commented that Tejado had already been reported for a problem with the air conditioningsince when they had tried to talk to him to find a solution he would have treated her with very bad manners.