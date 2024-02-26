Antonio Tejado shows off in prison: I’m going to tell the biggest story

Antonio Tejado remains in provisional prison for being the alleged intellectual author of the robbery in his aunt María del Monte’s home with the help of seven other people. An alleged organized gang that would have also attacked other houses in the area, including that of Sergio Ramos, located in Bollullos de la Mitacin. The former television collaborator insists on his innocence, ensuring that falsehoods are being spread about me, as well as statements that threaten my privacy and reputation, violating my right to honor.

Antonio Tejado’s lawyer keeps his client informed at all times of the information that is published about him. That is why the accused does not rule out taking various legal actions in order to obtain the maximum economic benefit from all thisas he boasts in the Seville 1 prison despite the fact that his lawyer insists that he must be cautious.

As published this Monday The Reason After consulting an unofficial source from the penitentiary center, Antonio Tejado has become the most publicized inmate in the place and He does not hesitate to brag to the rest of the inmates about his famous friendships. In addition, he never stops telling anecdotes that happened in programs like Slvame or Deluxe.

Related news

The aforementioned media also states that Antonio Tejado is already rubbing his hands over the money he plans to earn on television and in some gossip magazines by telling about his adventures behind bars.. He is willing to tell the biggest story to silence many mouths, they report. The accused is aware of everything that is being said about him and does not tire of repeating that there are many lies. Likewise, he insists that he is being tried prematurely by hiding the presumption of innocence.

His day to day in prison

Journalist Kike Calleja has all the details of what Antonio Tejado’s day to day is like in prison: At the beginning of the week he was regular. In fact, he had to go to the nurse because he couldn’t sleep. He is trying to assimilate that he will have to spend some time in prison. Now he is calmer. He is accompanied at all times by another trusted prisoner. They have recommended that he not be so open and not talk more than necessary (…) He is taking refuge in reading, goes to the library a lot and also writes. She talks to her mother once or twice a day. In total he has thirty euros a month to spend on calls, he adds in Telecinco.