Antonio Tejado’s last girlfriend: His friends are the members of the band

The arrest of Antonio Tejado, currently in provisional prison for alleged membership in a gang of thieves who robbed homes and who may have been behind the violent assault that occurred at the house of his aunt, María del Monte, It has touched many people beyond the singer’s environment.

The television program Vamos a ver has contacted Samara Camba, Tejado’s last known partner. The young woman from Malaga, who has stated that she does not have the strength to show her face in the format, has given her testimony to Alexia Rivas. She is a little scared and lets me tell what she said, she explained.

They were having a relationship, dating for the last year and it had intensified in the month of January. The last time they spoke was a week before the arrest, he continued. The last time they spoke was on January 28. In January he kept contacting me. He does it about six times, even telling me that he loved me and that he wanted something serious with me, but he couldn’t because he is very lost and has a very bad life..

A reality that Camba justifies by sending a series of terrifying videos and incomprehensible phrases around five or six in the morning. The next day he asked me for forgiveness and told me that he was going to change, but he recognized that he was untied. It was a constant.

The identity of the band members

In that last conversation, the two protagonists talked about seeing each other in a short period of time. He asks me to go down to Seville because he wants to see me and he needs to be with me. I ask him how we are going to pay the expenses and he tells me that he pays everything. That they are going to go to a friend’s hotel suite and eat at their brother’s bar.. He is crazy about her. She tells me that when she saw the images of the members of the band she realized that they were her friends who were part of it, Rivas has settled.