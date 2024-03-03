Antonio Tejado’s mother: If it were anyone else he would be free

The name of Antonio Tejado does not stop appearing in the media for to be the alleged intellectual author of the robbery at his aunt Mara del Monte’s house. A fact that took him to Seville I prison, where he has been in provisional prison for three weeks. While the investigation continues, members of his closest environment or some of his ex-partners have broken their silence to speak about this event that has Chayo Mohedano’s ex as its protagonist.

The last to do so was María José, her mother, who has broken his silence on the program Fiesta of Telecinco after contacting Amor Romeira. lThe detainee’s parent points out that her son is in prison because he is a public figure. She believes that her son is in prison for being Antonio Tejado, the collaborator said. She also considers that if it were another person she would be free on bail or with charges. If it were someone else he would be free, but he believes that his son is being a victim because he is a public figure. Your son has not been given the opportunity like other people.

Luis Rolln criticized the words of Antonio Tejado’s mother. The program collaborator also indicated that there are sufficient reasons for his imprisonment. The family cannot lose perspective. Don’t forget that there is an investigation, there is wiretapping for more than five months, and that just because you are Antonio Tejado doesn’t put you in jail without bail..

He sent me photos of other boys

Candela Acevedowho had a romantic relationship of about two years with the accused, shared in Friday the way he found out how his ex-partner was leaking intimate videos of him through social networks. A boy contacted me and told me that he had received a video of mine. He sent me proof and, indeed, it was true. He told me that Antonio did it to try to have relations with the person to whom he sent the videos..

She described this love story as a horror movie. One night he called me about eighty times in the wee hours of the morning. After that, I went to report him. I wanted to put him in jail. I couldn’t take it anymore (…) It had me trapped, I felt nullified. He’s fine in prison, he won’t hurt anyone else there.

Candelaanother of Antonio Tejado’s ex-partners, He also offered a testimony that leaves María del Monte’s nephew in a very bad light. I met him in September 2022 and even then I saw strange things. He responded very badly to people, he had very bad reactions. out of place. He would say something to him, he would get angry and aggressive, he would start yelling at me. He has many ups and downs.