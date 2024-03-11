Antonio Tejado’s version comes to light: I am calm

Antonio Tejado is about to complete his first month in provisional prison after his arrest for to be the alleged intellectual author of the robbery of his aunt Mara del Monte’s home with the help of seven other people. An alleged organized gang that would have also attacked other houses in the area such as that of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio in the municipality of Bollullos de la Mitacin.

With the investigation continuing its course, the Fiesta program exclusively reveals this Sunday Antonio Tejado’s version of his involvement in the robbery of the house of his aunt, the famous singer María del Monte. According to television collaborator Amor Romeira, the accused He wants to make it very clear that it has nothing to do with the crime.

He says that he is calm because, unlike what is being said, he assures that There is no recording in which she speaks with those involved about the artist’s home.Romeira adds. Antonio Tejado’s words come to light a few days before he has to testify in court. It will be next March 15.

Likewise, the one who was Chayo Mohedano’s partner He confesses that he does know the other seven involved in the assault. He acknowledges that yes, that he knows them because he relates to all types of people regardless of their social status, but that it has nothing to do with their alleged crimes, the Canarian woman continues explaining on Telecinco.

Ask for immediate freedom

The Fiesta program, hosted by Emma García every Saturday and Sunday on Mediaset, tells its audience that Antonio Tejado’s defense plans request immediate release without bail in the next session. A condition that apparently will not be easy to achieve given the charges of which the Andalusian is accused.

The former contestant on reality shows such as Supervivientes remains in the Seville 1 penitentiary center where He spends his days away from television and the press at his own request. In the last week, Antonio Tejado has requested to testify after refusing during his first hours as a detainee. His lawyer, Fernando Fernández Velo, has also assured that he will provide more evidence to prove that his client is innocent: We will do everything we have to do to prove that Antonio had no participation in the events under investigation.

An information that they have confirmed from TardeAR, pointing out the collaborator Miguel ngel Nicols, who was waiting for the maid at his aunt’s home to testify: He was waiting for Damaris, the assistant at María del Monte’s home, to testify last Friday..