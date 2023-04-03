Anvisa makes the use of masks more flexible in hospitals

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) made the use of masks more flexible in health services, such as in hospitals. As a result, the technical note was changed, which had been in effect since 2020, the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. According to Anvisa, the change occurs after discussions on the subject, reduction of cases and deaths from the disease and vaccine offer in the country.

Face protection is now recommended for specific situations.

See below in which situations:

Patients with respiratory symptoms or positive for Covid-19 and their companions.

Patients who had close contact with a confirmed case during the last 10 days, the period of transmission of the disease.

Professionals who triage patients.

Health service professionals, visitors and companions present in patient hospitalization areas, such as, for example, wards, rooms, intensive care units, urgency and emergency units, corridors of hospitalization areas, etc.

Situations in which there is an indication for the use of a face mask as personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals, in any area of ​​the health service.

According to Anvisa, it is considered a close case: anyone who was less than a meter away from a person with covid-19, for at least 15 minutes, without a mask; who had direct physical contact with a positive case of the disease and touched their eyes, mouth or nose with their hands without sanitizing them; health professional who treated a patient with the disease without PPE or with damaged protective equipment and who lives or has been in the same environment, daycare, accommodation, office or school, as a confirmed case.

The agency reinforces that companions of hospitalized patients and visitors continue to use facial protection when they are in health units. “The guidance is not to remove the mask while staying inside the health facility, including in the room or ward where the patient is. The purpose of this measure is to prevent contamination and transmission of Covid-19 in the hospital environment and to protect patients, other companions, visitors and professionals”, he informs.

The recommendations, according to the agency, will remain under constant review based on the covid-19 scenario.

