Apartment fire in Herne: people saved from the roof terrace

Dramatic scenes in an apartment building in Herne: after a fire broke out on the ground floor, four people fled to the roof.

Four residents brought to Herner hospitals

Shortly before 8 p.m., the control center received several emergency calls, reports the fire department. There is said to be a fire in a ground floor apartment on Auguststrasse, several people were still in the attic, according to the reports.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of an apartment. Two adults and two children were on the roof terrace and called for help. They were rescued shortly afterwards via a sliding ladder. Several teams used breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control.

The Herner fire brigade rescued two adults and two children from the roof of the apartment building using a ladder.













Four residents were taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution. The tenant of the fire apartment was able to get herself to safety before the fire brigade arrived. She was treated by the local ambulance.





The post-extinguishing work continued until late in the evening. A construction consultant from the THW was called in to assess the statics, reports the fire brigade. The building is currently uninhabitable. The police have opened an investigation into the cause of fire.

The building on Auguststrasse is currently uninhabitable after the fire.

