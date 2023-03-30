Applause for music-making jungPHIL and Lions Club

Lions Club Bludenz enabled a spring matinee with the Young Philharmonic of the South of Vorarlberg in the Ramschwag Hall in Nenzing.

Nenzing. (sco) “An intensive week of rehearsals is behind us. The result is a fairly varied program. Our guest conductor Vito Cristofaro got us in top form,” said the two moderators of the spring matinee on Sunday morning in Nenzing, Hannah and Miriam Schönbeck. Mezzo-soprano Marija Jokovic from Serbia crowned the program in the full Ramschwagsaal with her fantastic voice. Also this year, the orchestra felt the spring matinee, aptly with “It’s blooming!” headlined, “as a very special experience”.

The program included works such as the suite from “Frozen” (from “The Ice Queen”), the fiery tango “Por una cabeza”, the “Habanera” (from “Carmen”), the “Bolero”, “I dreamed a dream” (from “Les miserables”) and the “African Symphony”. Before the encores, which the completely enthusiastic audience asked for, the piece “My lips, they kiss so hot” was played. With this work by Franz Lehár, according to the moderators, the visitors were allowed to “feel kissed goodbye” by the Young Philharmonic Orchestra of the South of Vorarlberg.

The jungphil is a colorful mix of students from the seven music schools in the south of Vorarlberg and the Musikrealgymnasium in Feldkirch, supported on the one hand by students from the Stella Vorarlberg Private University for Music there and on the other by teachers from the music schools. The matinee was made possible by the Lions Club Bludenz. The mission of the around 30 club members is to actively support socially disadvantaged people in the Bludenz district. With the concert, the Lions Club Bludenz was once again able to make itself visible to the outside world and present it to a broad public.