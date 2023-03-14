Apple A17 Bionic: iPhone 15 Pro chip should shine in the first benchmark



New year, new top chip: Apple will also unveil a new mobile processor with the iPhone 15 Pro. Benchmarks have now emerged that are intended to classify the performance of the Apple A17 Bionic for the first time. The numbers promise a solid upgrade.





The flagship chip is said to have shown up for the performance test

What can Apple’s new mobile chip do this year? It will take until autumn for an official answer. But now there should be a first indication of what makes the A17 Bionic better than its predecessor A16 Bionic from the iPhone 14 Pro. As well as Wccftech emphasized in his report, unconfirmed reports on the first benchmark results should of course always be treated with caution. But if the new top chip ends up in the range that the leaks give hope for, Apple would have achieved a significant increase in performance.

The source of the alleged Geekbench 6 results is Korean website DCInside, which posted a screenshot showing A17 Bionic numbers. According to this, the new chip can achieve a value of 3019 in the single-core score – the iPhone 14 Pro is around 2500. In the test in multi-core operation, the new Apple top chip achieved 7860 points – the predecessor A16 Bionic was able to score 6314 points here.

In a generation comparison, the performance increase of around 20 percent shown here is definitely something to be proud of. If you take a closer look at the last step from the A15 to the A16 generation, Apple was only able to achieve around 10 percent more performance. As we were able to report some time ago, the A17 chip will definitely not be beaten by any mobile chip this year in another area: Apple has exclusively secured the first capacities of TSMC’s 3nm production for production.

