Apple crumble with frozen banana: the recipe for the tastiest cheap dessert

For all the fans of food and especially of desserts, this recipe that we leave you will surprise you if you haven’t tried it yet. Not only is it very economical when it comes to cooking it, but it is quick and easy, it is the apple crumble.

Apple and banana crumble.

On this occasion, we are going to share the option with frozen banana and this is going to leave you in love. One of the essential ingredients of this recipe it’s oats. To start cooking this dessert, you are going to separate 100 grams of oats, 100 grams of peanuts, 2 apples, 100 grams of butter, 1 banana, 1 tablespoon of whole wheat flour and 1 tablespoon of sugar.

You will love the preparation of the crumble.

First of all you are going to cut the banana into slices and you are going to place them in a bowl and then take them to the freezer or freezer until they are frozen. You are going to separate the butter and, preferably, that it is very cold. Another step is to peel the apples and cut them, removing the stone. Grease a baking dish with the butter and arrange the apples in it, grind the peanuts a little, either in a food processor or put the peanuts in a bag and hit it against the counter to chop it.

This dessert is economical and exquisite.

In a bowl, place the oats, peanuts and a tablespoon of whole wheat flour, mix and add sugar. Then you’re going to add the cold butter in cubes and integrate with your hand. Add cinnamon and ginger to taste to the mixture and cover the layer of apples well. Take to the fridge for half an hour to cool the butter again. Once cold, cook in the oven for half an hour until the crumble is golden brown and the apples are soft. Before serving the dessert, you are going to process the frozen banana pieces until you get the creamy texture.