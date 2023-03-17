Apple Glass: release date, price, technical sheet, what to expect from these connected glasses?

Apple Glass © Mr.Mikla, Shutterstock

Apple has been rumored for years to release augmented reality smart glasses that are lighter than the in-development Reality Pro mixed reality headset. Their official name is not known, but for now, everyone calls them Apple Glass.

Presumably, Apple Glass will be Tim Cook’s last project before his retirement. On the other hand, at this stage, nothing official has been communicated and apart from a slew of rumors and – many – patents filed over the years by Apple, we do not know much concrete about them.

Despite everything, we have erected here a complete file for All about Apple Glass. Their possible release date, their possible price, the patents already filed by Apple and its possible functionalities, etc.

🕖 What release date for Apple Glass?

We don’t expect Apple Glass’ release date to be revealed anytime soon. Indeed, an Apple AR/VR headset is expected first and it should be unveiled this year, with a release in late 2023. The trade press is also expecting a 2023 release for Apple Glass, but we’re having trouble telling it. believe.

Apple Glass (concept) © idropnews, Martin Hajek

Other analysts, like Jeff Pu, claimed Apple’s glasses could launch in late 2024, alongside a second-generation version of Apple’s VR/AR headset. However, the analyst has since pushed back his estimate as he believes Apple Glass will be released in 2026.

💶 What price for Apple Glass?

According to the specialized press, the Apple Glass would be offered at a price of $499. We should therefore expect 549 or 599 € in France. That really seems too low to us, especially compared to competing augmented reality headsets, like the Microsoft Hololens 2, which cost nearly $3,500.

It would seem that the Apple Glasses will rely on a companion iPhone, like the Apple Watch, which would reduce costs. On the other hand, they will work a bit like the Vuzix Blade smart glasses, which have an integrated camera in addition to Alexa and as a reminder, the Vuzix Blade are offered at €850 in a developer kit.

🤔 What is Apple Glass?

Apple has long been rumored to be working on two different types of wearable AR and VR devices: a mixed reality headset (a priori Reality Pro), and a pair of connected augmented reality glasses called Apple Glass.

The first-generation Reality Pro headset is set to premiere at WWDC and launch later this year. It is expected to be a very expensive device aimed primarily at developers and other professional users. It should be followed later by a more affordable model aimed at consumers: the Apple Glass glasses.

The latter have a different and specific concept. What we’re expecting here is a wearable, self-contained accessory that looks a bit like conventional prescription glasses, but can overlay augmented reality content like directions and notifications from Maps, for example.

🧐 Will Apple release a VR headset before Apple Glass?

Yes, that’s what the rumors say. The two products are very different: Apple Glass are augmented reality glasses, Apple’s Reality Pro is a virtual reality headset. It’s not quite the same thing: the first are connected glasses and the other, a VR headset similar to the Oculus Quest or PS VR2.

Apple’s VR and mixed reality headset will reportedly feature ultra-high resolution displays and a cinematic speaker system that should enable lifelike viewing experiences, according to people who’ve seen prototypes. These sources also said the headset resembles a thinner, fabric-wrapped Oculus Quest, but the design isn’t final as the company continues to conduct testing to determine the ideal fit for most head shapes. .

There’s no word on the price of Apple’s headphones, although we don’t expect them to be cheap. The Quest 2 starts at €449, while the Meta Quest Pro costs €1,799 and Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 cost over €3,500. Reports claim that Apple’s headset could cost between $1,000 and $3,000 when it launches.

Like its competitors, the Apple VR and mixed reality headset would benefit from its own App Store, where users can access games, video streaming and more. Voice assistant Siri will be responsible for controlling the headphones, although a physical remote and body-tracking controls will also be tested.

🧐 What features will Apple Glass have?

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple’s glasses will bring information from your phone directly to your face. Specifically, the glasses should sync with the wearer’s iPhone to display things like texts, emails, and games in the user’s field of vision.

And brevet Newer also suggests that Apple could use a projection-based system, which projects images directly into the user’s eyes. This way, Apple would avoid having to go through manufacturing a type of transparent display. The beam would probably be able to ensure that the image always stays sharp, avoiding the problem of screens that double as lenses. Presumably, however, the frames could still serve as regular glasses for those who need them.

Apple Glass © Brevet Apple

Apple explains, in this same patent, that certain problems, including headaches, nausea and eye strain, arise because the brain tries to focus on objects in the distance, when in reality they are on a screen less than an inch in front of your eyes. Since the retinal projection better mimics the way the eyes absorb light, these problems could be avoided.

Another brevet Apple describes how you might be able to change your backgrounds on the fly, as with Skype or Zoom. The latter is quite particular and difficult to understand, but a second, more plausible, explains that Apple Glass would allow you to see parts of the world you want to see, similar to Google’s Street View. The difference is that this view would be projected directly onto the Apple Glass lenses. Apple already offers this feature in the Maps app in some places, named 360° View.

The glasses would be able to change the background © Apple patent

One of the best-known Apple patents suggests that Apple Glass could help you see better in the dark, thanks to depth sensors providing a better view of the world around you. Apple’s glasses could also follow mores precisely the movements of your fingers and your hands thanks to “smart rings” already patented by Apple. Not only will this negate the need for many external sensors (if any), but the system could be more accurate this way.

Rings connected to help Apple Glass © Apple patent

Another recent Apple patent mentions keeping what’s on an iPhone screen private. The idea here is that an iPhone’s display would be blurry and clearly visible only through the pair of Apple smart glasses.

See an iPhone screen only through Apple Glass © Apple patent

Apple also has plans for third-party app integration and is considering a dedicated app store, similar to how you get apps for the Apple TV and Apple Watch. Finally, one last brevet granted to Apple demonstrates that the glasses may not need corrective lenses, as they will automatically adjust for visually impaired people using an optical subassembly.

🕶️ What design for Apple Glass?

The most recent Apple Glass prototype looks like a pair of plastic eyeglasses, while marketing materials suggest a Clark Kent-esque design. Rumors point to a LiDAR scanner on the right temple, but no other cameras for privacy reasons (although that may change). The glasses would also come with a plastic stand and a wireless charger.

Prototype d’Apple Glass © idropnews, Martin Hajek

Although the glasses should not be as light as Ray-Bans, they could be light and comfortable enough to function as everyday glasses. The first generation of Apple Glass isn’t expected to come in a tinted variety, which is a shame.

As for the glasses of Apple Glass, it is rumored that Sony is working on OLED glasses dedicated to augmented reality, according to display analyst Ross Young. It would also appear that Apple’s glasses could have interchangeable rods that would all have a different function.

🤔 What technical sheet for Apple Glass?

At this stage, nothing is known about the technical data sheet of the Apple Glass, but we can possibly speculate. They could offer the same 52-degree field of view and the same 47 ppi resolution as Microsoft’s glasses, the Hololens 2, for example. It’s reasonable to expect the Apple Glasses to connect directly to the iPhone, a Mac, and even an Apple Watch.

If the iPhone needs to process all of the video captured by the glasses cameras and send the 3D imagery back to the glasses at a very high frame rate (a minimum of 60Hz, with 120Hz refresh being optimal), it will require high bandwidth. We would be surprised if Bluetooth suffices, it may be a WiFi connection.

When it comes to Apple Glass lifespan, we can also expect a minimum of three hours if Apple wants to be competitive. Hard to say at this point.

We will update this file as soon as we have more information about them.