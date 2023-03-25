Apple launches new Apple Music Classical app next week: Here’s what you need to know – Reuters

Apple is launching Apple Music Classical next week – a new app offering unlimited access to the world’s largest catalog of classical music, with over 5 million tracks featuring everything from new releases to famous masterpieces, as well as thousands of exclusive albums.

Available to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost, Apple Music Classical will be available for download from the App Store on March 28, users can search by composer, work, conductor or even catalog number, and instantly find recordings specific with spatial audio, all ad-free.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Music Classical.

What is Apple Music Classic?

Apple Music Classical is a classical music streaming service. The app includes the largest catalog of classical music in the world, with over 5 million titles. Users can search by composer, work, conductor or even catalog number.

How much does Apple Music Classic cost?

Apple Music Classical is free for Apple Music subscribers and is part of the Apple One subscription plan. The service requires an Apple Music subscription and is not available with the Apple Music Voice plan.

Is Apple Music Classical on iPad and Mac?

Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later. The service is not available on iPad or Mac.

How do you get Apple Music Classical?

Apple Music Classic est available on the App Store here.