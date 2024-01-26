Apple leads the Chinese smartphone market for the first time

The market share of the American technology giant in the world’s second largest economy stood at 19%, indicated the sector data provider Canalys.

Its sales in 2022 had been affected by the cut in production in factories, as a consequence of the country’s “zero covid” policy, and by Beijing’s hardening stance towards the company.

Last year, media outlets claimed that employees at certain Chinese government agencies were instructed not to use iPhones for work, due to data protection concerns.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in September that there was no such ban, but noted that some reports revealed “security incidents related to Apple mobile phones.”

Three domestic manufacturers, Vivo, Oppo and Honor, were behind Apple last year with market shares in China of 16% each.

There was also the resurgence of Huawei, a Chinese giant that the United States accused of spying with its equipment for the Chinese government.

In the fourth quarter “it returned to the top 5 of the mainland China smartphone market, after ten quarters,” according to Lucas Zhing, an analyst at Canalys.

Source: AFP