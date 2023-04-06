Apple Reality Pro set to define the VR headset market, says analyst

In a new note for investors on his Medium, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that Apple’s Reality Pro headset, expected to be announced at WWDC in June, may be something of a last hope for the virtual reality headset market and increased.

In his report, he highlights the difficulty of adopting similar devices from Sony and Meta – whose Quest Pro should only have around 300,000 units produced. In the case of Sony, the Playstation VR2 production plan has decreased by 20% this year, while the Chinese Pico saw its shipments last year 40% lower than expected.