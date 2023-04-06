Apple Reality Pro set to define the VR headset market, says analyst

In a new note for investors on his Medium, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that Apple’s Reality Pro headset, expected to be announced at WWDC in June, may be something of a last hope for the virtual reality headset market and increased.
In his report, he highlights the difficulty of adopting similar devices from Sony and Meta – whose Quest Pro should only have around 300,000 units produced. In the case of Sony, the Playstation VR2 production plan has decreased by 20% this year, while the Chinese Pico saw its shipments last year 40% lower than expected.
With that, the performance of Apple’s device should be definitive for this still uncertain market. “Currently, there is not enough evidence to suggest that AR/VR headsets could become the next star product in consumer electronics for the foreseeable future,” says Kuo. “Apple’s announcement event is probably the last hope to convince investors that the AR/MR headset device may have a chance to be the next star product in consumer electronics.”
The market may be overestimating the impact that AR and VR headset devices will have on major component vendors in the coming years, particularly where optics are concerned.
Apple’s product, by the way, must be very expensive, starting at US$ 3,000 (more than R$ 15 thousand). It will feature high-end specs, including a dual-panel 4K Micro-LED triple-screen setup. Apple is still working on a more affordable headset, but it’s not expected to be ready for mass production until at least 2025.