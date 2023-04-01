Apple turns 47 today, April 1, 2023

For many, April 1st is April Fools’ Day, where many prank calls and pranks are performed. But for tech aficionados, today is a very important day: the birthday of Apple, one of the most iconic and influential technology companies in the world. Founded in April 1, 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, today the company is one of the most valuable in the world.

Apple’s History

Apple’s history is fascinating and full of historic moments, from the launch of the company’s first personal computer, the Apple Ito the creation of iconic products such as the iPod, iPhone e iPad. The company also has a unique and passionate business culture with a loyal fan base across the globe.

Left to right, Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne

However, Apple’s success did not happen overnight. During its early years, the company faced many challenges, including fierce competition from other technology companies and financial difficulties. However, the company persevered and eventually managed to change the face of technology with its innovative products.

Today, Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market cap of over $2 trillion. The company continues to be a leader in product innovation and design, regularly releasing new products and updates for its existing devices.

Impact on the technology market

To celebrate Apple’s birthday, it’s interesting to look at the impact the company has had on the world of technology and the lives of people around the world. Apple has not only changed the way people communicate and entertain each other, it has also transformed the way businesses operate and technology is seen and understood.

The company has a significant impact in many areas, from the music industry to education and healthcare. Apple also plays an important role in job creation and economic development, employing more than 100,000 people worldwide and creating opportunities for countless other companies.

Did Microsoft save Apple?

In 1997, Apple was experiencing financial difficulties and its then CEO, Steve Jobs, turned to Microsoft for help. At the time, Microsoft was the dominant player in the personal computer operating system market and had been accused of anticompetitive practices by Apple.

Microsoft has agreed to invest $150 million in Apple in exchange for non-voting preferred stock. In addition, the two companies reached a collaboration agreement in which Microsoft would develop Microsoft Office for the Mac and Apple would include Internet Explorer on its computers.

While Microsoft’s financial help wasn’t the only reason for Apple’s recovery, it certainly helped the company overcome its financial problems. The deal also helped to stabilize relations between the two companies, who started to work together on several projects, including the development of iTunes software for Windows.



Apple headquarters today in Cupertino, California, USA

5 cool facts about Apple

See below 5 curiosities about Apple. Did you know that…

1. The first Apple logo featured an image of Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree, with the slogan “Newton… a restless spirit”.



The first Apple logo had an image of Isaac Newton (Photo: Reproduction)

2. Apple’s first printer, the Apple Silentypewas designed to be used in strip clubs to print erotic lyrics on posters.



Apple Silentype, Apple’s first printer

3. The source code for the Macintosh operating system, released in 1984, was written entirely by a single person: Andy Hertzfeld.



Andy Hertzfeld in the foreground, the Macintosh programmer

4. Apple’s first portable computer, the Macintosh Portableweighed almost 8 kg.



Apple’s first portable computer weighed about as much as a bag of rice

5. The bitten apple in the Apple logo was created to prevent the logo from being mistaken for a cherry.



If it were whole, the Apple logo could be mistaken for a cherry.

5 controversies Apple has been involved in

Apple, as one of the largest technology companies in the world, has faced several controversies throughout its history. Here are some examples:

Working conditions in factories in China: In 2010, Apple faced criticism for poor working conditions at its suppliers’ factories in China. The issue was widely publicized by the press and prompted Apple to implement changes to its sourcing practices. Tax evasion: Apple has been accused of tax evasion in several countries, including the United States and the European Union. In 2016, the European Commission ordered the company to pay €13 billion in back taxes in Ireland, which was disputed by Apple and the Irish government. Monopoly and anticompetitive practices: Apple has faced multiple allegations of anti-competitive practices in relation to the App Store and other areas of business. In 2020, the company was sued by Epic Games over its commission charging policies on the App Store. Data privacy: Apple is often praised for its data privacy policies, but it has also faced criticism for allowing third-party apps to collect user data without their knowledge or consent. Refusal to help authorities: In 2016, Apple refused to help the FBI unlock the iPhone of one of the perpetrators of the San Bernardino terrorist attack, citing concerns about users’ privacy. The controversy sparked a debate about the security of user data and the responsibility of technology companies in investigating crimes.

