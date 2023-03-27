Apple Watch: the blood glucose sensor would not be ready for at least “3 to 7 years”

The Apple Watch will one day measure your blood glucose levels without a shot, but that’s not quite yet. According to Mark Gurman, the optical glucose sensor won’t be ready for at least “3 to 7 years” to help users monitor their sugar levels.

Apple is still aiming to have a connected watch capable of monitoring all aspects of the health of its users. In addition to the heart rate monitor that monitors heart abnormalities, the blood oxygen sensor that detects pulmonary edema and the improved accident detection in iOS 16.4, the Apple Watch will monitor user’s blood glucose level.

Apple Watch © Luke Chesser / Unsplash

We first heard about this feature in 2018. Apple actually filed a patent for glucose monitoring technology based on optical absorption spectroscopy. The Apple Watch would indeed monitor blood glucose level in a non-invasive way, that is to say without injection.

Apple is already working on a prototype of the blood glucose sensor, but it won’t be ready for several years

Last month, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple is getting closer to creating a blood glucose sensor built into the Apple Watch. The Cupertino company would be working on a prototype the size of an iPhone. However, do not get carried away too quickly. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has just warned Internet users that this technology will not be not ready for several years.

Apple a « still need to perfect algorithms and embedded sensors before we could market an Apple Watch that monitors blood sugar. The technology is based on a laser system that determines glucose concentration in the blood under the skin using light.

The Cupertino company has not yet developed a sufficiently compact optical blood glucose sensor to be integrated into the frame of the Apple Watch. As Mark Gurman explains, Apple must ” reduce it to the size of a module that can fit in the small and thin case that is the Apple Watch “. Therefore, the optical blood glucose sensor probably won’t be ready for the Apple Watch until ” 3 to 7 years old at least, says Mark Gurman.

Source : MacRumors