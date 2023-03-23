Apple with millionaire investment in the production of films for cinemas

Uthe news advanced by Bloomberg indicates that Apple plans to spend a billion dollars (919.2 million euros) a year to produce films with the aim of releasing them in cinemas.

The information was advanced by a person close to the matter, who indicates that the plan is to increase Apple’s recognition in this entertainment area and, with that, attract more people to its streaming service.

Reportedly, Apple has started approaching movie studios about potential partnerships to release its movies in theaters as early as this year. For now the list seems to include Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killer of the Flower Moon’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio; ‘Argylle’ by Matthew Vaughn; and Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’.

