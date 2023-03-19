Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro sees its price plummet with this Cdiscount offer

The iPhone 12 Pro is becoming more and more affordable thanks to this offer from the Cdiscount site. At the moment, the powerful smartphone from the Apple brand is less than 640 euros.

If you’ve saved quite a bit of money to get an Apple phone, know that the iPhone 12 Pro is available at a good price at Cdiscount. Indeed, the apple brand smartphone offered in its refurbished version is priced at 639.95 euros.

For information, the Cdiscount offer concerns the Pacific blue color of the phone with a storage space of 128 GB. And the delivery of the iPhone 12 Pro can be done free of charge at a relay point.

Cdiscount: great offer on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro in a refurbished version

Marketed at the same time as the mini, classic and Pro Max models more than two years ago, the iPhone 12 Pro associated with the good Cdiscount plan has a 6.1-inch screen with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels . The 5G-compatible smartphone is also equipped with the Apple A14 Bionic processor and a battery compatible with 18W fast charging.

Regarding the photo / video part, the iPhone 12 Pro has a triple rear sensor of 12 + 12 + 12 MP and a TrueDepth front camera of 12 MP. On the sealing side, we find the IP68 protection index which allows the phone to resist water up to 6 meters deep for a period of 30 minutes.

Finally, the connection part of the device is essentially composed of Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

